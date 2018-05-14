Dust devil whirls through Barrie charity softball match

A large dust devil whirled through a charity softball match in Barrie on Sunday.

Spectator Michael Walley, captured footage of the dust devil while it ripped through the Barrie Community Sports Complex baseball field, interrupting the Slo-Pitch for Autism event.

A dust devil is a small whirlwind or air vortex, which creates a column of dust and debris.

The short video shows the powerful wind churning up red dust from the baseball diamond.

The video shows one of the players caught in the dust, while spectators can be heard yelling, “get out,” at him repeatedly.

According to the Slo-Pitch for Autism Facebook page, no one was hurt by the dust devil, however, a tent was damaged.