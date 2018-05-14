Bernie Zaifman, head of Z group in London, passes away

One of the most influential members of London’s development community has died.

Bernie Zaifman, the head of Z Group, died on Friday.

He was 61 years old.

Zaifman helped build up housing and commercial properties in London with his company’s work and was also well known for his charitable work in the community.

He had battled Parkinson’s disease in recent years.

Zaifman is survived by his wife Beverley and their four children, including Ward 14 Coun. Jared Zaifman.

Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon.