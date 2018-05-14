Scott Thompson: Hamilton Bulldogs OHL champs, can new arena be far behind?

In only their third year in the league, the Hamilton Bulldogs are OHL champions, beating the favourite Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in six games.

What an incredible achievement for the team and a great game (and series) for the raucous Mother’s Day crowd, just shy of 9,000.

Many wondered what would happen to the Bulldogs name and franchise after the team lost its Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliation.

But Michael Andlauer and the Bulldogs have done themselves proud, building a championship calibre team in a very short period of time.

What the Bulldogs have done has kept the city’s interest through the change, and this championship has solidified the team’s place in this community for the future.

We all know Hamilton loves sports and the city will always back a winner.

As a result, the Bulldogs have won a birth in the 100th Memorial Cup, kicking off Friday night at 10 p.m. against host city Regina.

Then shortly after that, once the dust settles and everything sinks in, the discussion will start around a new arena, just in time for the next municipal election.

Exciting times in the Hammer!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900CHML and a commentator for Global News.