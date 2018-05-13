Dream comes true for B.C. girl campaigning to sing with P!NK

Singing with your favourite star is something most people can only dream of, but for one 12-year-old from B.C., that dream became a reality.

Victoria Anthony got to sing to P!NK and an entire arena during the artist’s Vancouver concert this Saturday.

The moment was captured on video and uploaded to Anthony’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: B.C. girl campaigns to sing on stage with P!NK

“Are you who I read about on the news?” P!NK asked Anthony during the concert. “Do you want to come sing something?”

P!NK then jokingly told Anthony not to pass out and told her to sing whatever she wanted.

Anthony sang “Perfect” to a cheering crowd.

“You’re amazing,” P!NK tells Anthony as she hugs her.

“I’m feeling incredible,” Anthony told Global News. “I’m still kind of in shock,”

“What I’m taking away from this, and what everyone should take away, is that when you want something like nothing is impossible,” Anthony said. “You can always achieve something; [it] is just about the amount of effort you put in.”

She said everyone’s reaction at the arena made the moment even more special.

“It’s the beginning of something new. So I’m just really excited.”

Anthony got the idea to sing with her after her mom got them tickets for the concert. She then began a campaign to make her dream a reality.

She created the hashtag #VicAndPink and spread the word on social media.

Anthony taught herself how to play guitar and piano through the internet. She said she will continue to work on her music and maybe release a few original songs.

~With files from Gabriela Mazoni Porcaro