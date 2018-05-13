Andrew Scheer says he spoke with Manitoba MP over abortion comment

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he has spoken with a Manitoba member of Parliament who made a controversial comment about abortion in the House of Commons.

But Scheer would not confirm what he said during his conversation with Ted Falk.

READ MORE: Argument breaks out as federal Conservatives meet in Emerson to demand action

Falk caused a stir in question period on Wednesday when he responded to a statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised his government would always defend the right of women to have an abortion.

In response, Falk yelled out: “It’s not a right!”

Scheer, who has said he’s personally against abortion, told reporters in Quebec today that he respects the courts’ decisions on the matter.

READ MORE: Jill Scheer on motherhood in the age of social media

Several Quebec Conservative MPs have spoken out against Falk, including Alain Rayes, Gerard Deltell and Sylvie Boucher.