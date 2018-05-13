Canada
May 13, 2018 4:21 pm

Andrew Scheer says he spoke with Manitoba MP over abortion comment

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal on April 19, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he has spoken with a Manitoba member of Parliament who made a controversial comment about abortion in the House of Commons.

But Scheer would not confirm what he said during his conversation with Ted Falk.

Falk caused a stir in question period on Wednesday when he responded to a statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised his government would always defend the right of women to have an abortion.

In response, Falk yelled out: “It’s not a right!”

Scheer, who has said he’s personally against abortion, told reporters in Quebec today that he respects the courts’ decisions on the matter.

Several Quebec Conservative MPs have spoken out against Falk, including Alain Rayes, Gerard Deltell and Sylvie Boucher.

