Longueuil police investigate suspicious death in Saint-Hubert

Longueuil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières speaks to the media Sunday after a man's body was discovered inside a Saint-Hubert home on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Longueuil police officers are investigating after a 32-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Chemin de la Savane in Saint-Hubert.

Police say an acquaintance discovered the man’s lifeless body inside one of the rooms at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was found in an adjacent room and was rushed to hospital.

As of Saturday morning, his condition was described by police as critical.

Longueuil police spokesperson, Ghislain Vallières, said the cause of death is not known, but that the victim’s body bore no signs of violence.

Vallières said the two men were friends and that neither was known to police.

