Longueuil police investigate suspicious death in Saint-Hubert
Longueuil police officers are investigating after a 32-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Chemin de la Savane in Saint-Hubert.
Police say an acquaintance discovered the man’s lifeless body inside one of the rooms at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
READ MORE: Large amount of mysterious white powder found in IKEA dumpster in Brossard
A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was found in an adjacent room and was rushed to hospital.
As of Saturday morning, his condition was described by police as critical.
READ MORE: Man convicted in Longueuil dog attack that injured girl
Longueuil police spokesperson, Ghislain Vallières, said the cause of death is not known, but that the victim’s body bore no signs of violence.
Vallières said the two men were friends and that neither was known to police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.