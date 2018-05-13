This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ May 13

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

‘La Presse’ goes non-profit

In a dramatic shift in thinking on how to fund quality journalism, Montreal’s largest newspaper has decided to go non-profit.

La Presse announced this week that it is introducing a new ownership structure that will see it become a non-profit organization.

It is the latest bold move by the paper to try to survive in a world of dwindling advertising revenues.

The current owners, Power Corporation of Canada, will create a $50-million fund and then step away.

The newspaper hopes to get contributions from large donors, including citizens and several levels of government.

In order to do so, legislation passed in 1967 will have to be repealed.

Concordia journalism lecturer Paul Gott joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to share his thoughts on whether he thinks the non-profit idea can work.

Shield of Athena membership drive

Shield of Athena is holding another very special fundraiser on May 26 to support the organization in its mission.

The non-profit is dedicated to supporting victims of family violence, particularly women and children in Montreal, who may also face language barriers in reaching out for help.

To continue its good work, Shield of Athena needs support.

Executive director Melpa Kamateros tell us more about this year’s membership drive.

To learn more about the organization or the Lilac event, visit the Shield of Athena website.

Meet Great Montrealer Michael Penner



Global News continues its special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

Our great Montrealer this week Michael Penner, an anglophone who learned French at Roslyn Elementary and is now the chairman of the board of Hydro-Quebec.

Penner says his appointment shows that anyone can get a seat at the table in this province.

In a recent interview, Penner shared his success story.

