May 12, 2018 4:29 pm
Updated: May 12, 2018 5:09 pm

Knife-wielding assailant kills 1 in Paris before being shot dead by police

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

Police were on scene in Paris on Saturday evening after a person was killed in a knife attack. Reports say the attacker also died.

A man reportedly attacked bystanders with a knife in the heart of Paris, France on Saturday before being shot dead by police

French police confirmed that one victim was also killed in the attack. The report states that four people were injured, including some in serious condition.

A police source confirmed that there had been a knife attack in the city without giving any details. The Paris prefecture had earlier said a person had carried out a knife attack in the second arrondissement – or district – of the French capital. Paris‘ opera and landmark retail stores are located in that area.

Policemen stand guard in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured in a knife attack in Paris on May 12, 2018.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

“A person attacked five people in the second district of Paris. Police intervened immediately,” Pierre Gaudin, a senior official at the Paris prefecture, told reporters.

“The individual died. Another person, seriously injured (by the attacked) died from their injuries.”

The suspect has yet to be identified, and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

France’s Interior Minister Gerrard Collomb tweeted shortly after the incident. He commemorated police for responding quickly and also said his thoughts were with the victims of the “odious attack.”

Paris has been under high security in recent years after a string of deadly terror attacks.

-With files from Reuters and the Associated Press. 

More to come.

 

