Environment
May 12, 2018 1:07 pm
Updated: May 12, 2018 1:18 pm

Water levels in most N.B. communities expected to drop below flood stage

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A A

Water levels are starting to drop in flood-stricken New Brunswick, signalling the beginning of the end of the catastrophic natural disaster.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesman Robert Duguay says water levels have already fallen below flood stage in some areas, and most affected regions should be under flood stage by Thursday.

He says only the Jemseg area is expected to remain above flood level for the rest of the week.

READ MORE: Infectious video shows laughter amid disaster of New Brunswick’s floods

While water levels are dropping, he says there’s still a lot of work left for volunteers and homeowners as they begin the cleanup and repairing process.

Meantime, 47 roads remain closed across the province as officials continue to inspect conditions.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau tours flooded New Brunswick

To date, 738 households representing 1,688 people have registered for evacuation with the Red Cross.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
emo
Flood
Flooding
NBFlood
NBFlood2018
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization
Robert Duguay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News