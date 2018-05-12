Water levels in most N.B. communities expected to drop below flood stage

Water levels are starting to drop in flood-stricken New Brunswick, signalling the beginning of the end of the catastrophic natural disaster.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesman Robert Duguay says water levels have already fallen below flood stage in some areas, and most affected regions should be under flood stage by Thursday.

He says only the Jemseg area is expected to remain above flood level for the rest of the week.

While water levels are dropping, he says there’s still a lot of work left for volunteers and homeowners as they begin the cleanup and repairing process.

Meantime, 47 roads remain closed across the province as officials continue to inspect conditions.

To date, 738 households representing 1,688 people have registered for evacuation with the Red Cross.