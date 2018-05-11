Hamilton Bulldogs one win away from Memorial Cup berth

The Hamilton Bulldogs are one win away from a berth in the 100th Memorial Cup after they beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-4 on Friday night.

Robert Thomas scored two goals as the Bulldogs raced out to a 4-1 lead over the first two-and-a-half periods and Kaden Fulcher made 28 saves to quell a furious comeback attempt by the Soo.

MacKenzie Entwhistle opened the scoring just 1:39 into the game, the only goal of the first period.

Keeghan Howdeshell tied the game 57 seconds into the second frame, but that’s when the Bulldogs took over.

Two goals by Thomas, and tallies by Ryan Moore, and Brandon Saigeon gave the Dogs a 5-1 advantage 7:06 into the third period.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Sports bring our community together like nothing else

Sault Ste. Marie rallied by scoring three consecutive goals in a span of 5:24 to make it a one-goal game.

But Nicholas Caamano fired the puck into an empty net to seal the victory for the Bulldogs in front of 4,900 fans at Essar Centre.

Hamilton can clinch its first J. Ross Robertson Cup as Ontario Hockey League champions when they host Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday at 2 p.m.