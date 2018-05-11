Quebec MNA Gerry Sklavounos not seeking re-election
Independent Quebec MNA Gerry Sklavounos has announced he will not be running in the upcoming provincial election, saying that he will instead spend time with his family.
“The arrival of our third child, impatiently expected next month was decisive in my reflection,” he said in a statement.
The politician has been at the centre of several sexual misconduct allegations since October 2016.
Sklavounos was swiftly removed from the Liberal caucus after a woman alleged he violently assaulted her twice in 2014 when she was 19 and working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant.
He has been an MNA since 2007 in the Montreal-area district of Laurier-Dorion.
