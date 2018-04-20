Teen breaks silence about sexual misconduct allegations against Gerry Sklavounos

An 18-year-old woman has broken her silence, saying she was involved in alleged sexual misconduct by Quebec politician Gerry Sklavounos.

“Last November, new allegations of misconduct by MNA Gerry Sklavounos were brought to your attention,” wrote Maude-Félixe Gagnon, who points out she was a minor at the time, on Facebook.

“This young woman was me.”

She said that now, three years later, she is “finally at peace with what happened.”

“No, it’s not my fault, nor did I run after him, no I’m not the one to be blamed,” she said, adding that she would not go into detail about what she alleges happened between her and Sklavounos.

Gagnon told Global News Friday that for now, she will not be giving any interviews.

However, she confirmed that she was 15 years old at the time the alleged incidents took place — in April 2015.

“The lady decided, herself, to put her name out, which is very courageous on her part and it’s her choice,” said Premier Philippe Couillard Friday.

“It just confirms why we were prudent in going forward in this case.”

Gagnon did not file a police report.

Couillard continued to say that as far as he understood, the case was now closed.

“We will have another candidate in Laurier-Dorion,” he confirmed.

In her post, Gagnon insisted that, contrary to accusations by opposition party members, the provincial Liberal Party encouraged her to speak out, to seek counselling.

“I was accompanied throughout the process,” she said.

“The caucus chair and the whip listened to me without judgment and made sure I was fine, dealing with the turmoil and comfortable with my decisions.”

“I have also received unwavering support from extraordinary women whom I have not been able to thank enough.”

Gagnon ended her post by stating that no one encouraged her to speak out, but rather “I make my own decisions that are, above all, for my own well-being.”

Allegations against Sklavounos

Sklavounos, a father of two, was removed from caucus in October 2016 after a woman alleged he violently assaulted her twice in 2014 when she was 19 and working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant.

More allegations of inappropriate behaviour came forth in February 2017 after the Crown concluded no criminal act took place between Sklavounos and Alice Paquet — and he would not be charged.

Sklavounos, who has always maintained his innocence, had promised to be more careful about what he called his spontaneous and passionate behaviour.

