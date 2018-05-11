Sask. parks launches ‘Camp-Easy’ campsites in 3 provincial parks

Whether you’re brand new to camping, or looking for total convenience this camping season, you’ll be pleased to hear that Saskatchewan has welcomed Camp-Easy equipped campsites in three provincial parks.

Camp-Easy sites are great for campers who don’t own any camping equipment, or for the campers who aren’t sure if camping is for them but would like to give it a try. For accessibility and convenience, the sites will be located close to urban centres and will be just a 30 – 60-minute drive from Regina or Saskatoon.

“Camp-Easy is an innovative SaskParks program launching this year,” Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Gene Makowsky said. “After asking both campers and people who don’t use the parks for suggestions on how to provide the best experience possible for our guests, we heard there was strong interest in this type of offering. We hope that new and returning park visitors take advantage of Camp-Easy this season to connect with nature and experience Saskatchewan’s beautiful provincial parks.”

The government has confirmed that these Camp-Easy sites will be offered at Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake provincial parks. Each site is said to feature a large canvas tent set up over a wooden platform, six sleeping cots, a screened dining tent, a camp stove and propane tank, a lantern, wash bins, camp chairs and roasting sticks, providing the total camping experience.

Additionally, for those campers looking for a more guided experience, the government announced that SaskParks is offering a Learn to Camp program in Camp-Easy campsites on designated dates.

The Learn to Camp program is designed to introduce beginner campers to skills and activities that may be helpful, or useful, for a successful and memorable camping experience, with lessons provided by the Learn to Camp leaders.

To participate in the Camp-Easy Learn to Camp session, the government has asked residents to email learntocamp@gov.sk.ca.

For more information on Camp-Easy and Learn to Camp, visit the SaskParks website.