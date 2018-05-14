Bayfront Park beach in danger of closing ‘indefinitely’ to swimmers

We are over a month away from the start of summer, but at least one Hamilton beach will remain off-limits.

A report going to the Board of Health on Monday says despite the efforts of Public Health Services, the beach at Bayfront Park remains unsafe for swimmers and will be closed this year, and most likely, “indefinitely.”

This will be the third consecutive summer that Bayfront Park beach will be closed because of high E. coli levels and Blue-green algae.

The same bacterial pollution and toxic algae have plagued Pier 4 Park beach, but the report says it will be open this summer.

However, the report warns that Pier 4 Park beach will be shut down in 2019 if there isn’t a “significant improvement” in water quality.

The report suggests potentially converting the beach at Bayfront Park into a wetland, or other recreational activities.

Hamilton’s six other beaches (Beach Boulevard, Van Wagner’s, Confederation Park, Binbrook Conservation, Christie Conservation, Valens Conservation) were closed for a combined 57 days last year due to high E. coli levels and blue-green algae.