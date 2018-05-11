New Christina Grimmie song, ‘Little Girl,’ released for Mother’s Day
The family of late singer Christina Grimmie has released a new song by the artist, titled Little Girl.
The never-before-heard single was written and recorded by Grimmie prior to her horrific death as a tribute to her mother, Tina, who was enduring breast cancer treatment at the time.
Her family decided that now was the perfect time to release the song, in honour of Mother’s Day (on May 11). You can listen below.
Little Girl is a bare-bones arrangement, and Grimmie’s voice is the most prominent instrument of the song, which adds to its poignancy.
“I am proud to share this extremely personal song with other mothers and daughters as well as Christina’s fans,” said Tina Grimmie. “It is very special to me and carries a part of not only Christina but our unique bond. I miss her daily and I take comfort in knowing that this song might help other mothers and daughters through their fearful or tough times.”
The lyrics are sad, especially given Grimmie’s passing.
Little girl, don’t you cry
Everything will be alright
Little girl, open your eyes
The sun will shine after tonight
Little girl, I got you
In my arms is nothing new
Come out of your shell
Listen to me tell you
Little girl
I’m here to say
Don’t run away
Little girl
I know you’re scared
The things you bear
So let me
Tell you you’re okay
That you’re in my arms to stay
Little girl
A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping families impacted by gun violence. (You can also make a donation.)
Grimmie died at 22 years old after being shot by obsessed fan Kevin Loibl following a performance in Orlando on June 10, 2016. Loibl shot Grimmie after her show while merchandise was being sold and autographs signed. Grimmie’s brother tackled Loibl, who then shot himself.
Grimmie was laid to rest shortly afterwards in New Jersey. Maroon 5 frontman and one-time The Voice mentor to Grimmie, Adam Levine, paid the funeral costs.
