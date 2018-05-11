5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 11, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 11, 2018.

1 – Shipyards Night Market

Friday Evenings 5PM

The Shipyard Plaza, North Vancouver

Northshoregreenmarkets.com

2 – The Great Okanagan Beer Festival

May 12 12PM-5PM

Waterfront Park, Kelowna

Downtownkelowna.com

3 – Mother’s Day in Glade Gardens

May 13 10AM – 4PM

The Glades, Surrey

Surrey.ca

4 – Point Grey Village Spring Festival

May 12 12PM – 4PM

West 10th Ave & Sasamat St., Vancouver

Pointgreyvillage.com

5 – West Coast Amusements Carnival

May 11 – May 13

Surrey: Guildford Mall

Prince George: Prince George Agricultural & Historical Association

Esquimalt: Archie Brown Arena Parking Lot

Westcoastamusements.com