5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 11, 2018
1 – Shipyards Night Market
Friday Evenings 5PM
The Shipyard Plaza, North Vancouver
Northshoregreenmarkets.com
2 – The Great Okanagan Beer Festival
May 12 12PM-5PM
Waterfront Park, Kelowna
Downtownkelowna.com
3 – Mother’s Day in Glade Gardens
May 13 10AM – 4PM
The Glades, Surrey
Surrey.ca
4 – Point Grey Village Spring Festival
May 12 12PM – 4PM
West 10th Ave & Sasamat St., Vancouver
Pointgreyvillage.com
5 – West Coast Amusements Carnival
May 11 – May 13
Surrey: Guildford Mall
Prince George: Prince George Agricultural & Historical Association
Esquimalt: Archie Brown Arena Parking Lot
Westcoastamusements.com
