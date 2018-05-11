Saskatoon weather outlook: mostly sunny Mother’s Day weekend

Showers slide out and heat pumps back in for a mostly sunny Mother’s Day weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Sevin hours of light rain started the day with a total of 2.2 millimetres of rain accumulating at the airport as temperatures dipped back to 5 degrees to start the day.

Rain eased off mid-morning, allowing the mercury to rise a few degrees under cloudy skies heading into the noon hour.

🇨🇦Slight rain delay. @PQuinlanGlobal 6 month weather forecast by Brock 😀 pic.twitter.com/3aZ9FGnCXB — Brock Shearer (@bscomet22) May 11, 2018

Bit of a damp day out there today in Saskatoon #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/QM0f1iBmQp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 11, 2018

Saskatoon has clambered up to 7 degrees in the clouds after 7 hours of rain earlier today! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Mrb6aP6f7s — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 11, 2018

The weakening system bringing in the cloud cover and precipitation slides south during the afternoon, keeping clouds around as we climb to a daytime high in the mid-teens.

A bit of snow fell west of Saskatoon on Thursday, but precipitation had all changed over to rain by the afternoon into Friday, and the good news is – no more is on the way!

Friday Night

Skies clear right out Friday night, but because of the added moisture that requires energy to evaporate, temperatures will slide back toward the freezing mark with a risk of frost overnight.

Saturday

Sunshine gets back into full swing on Saturday with just a few midday clouds possible as a breezy wind kicks in with gusts upwards of 30 to 40 km/h possible into the afternoon.

The heat will also kick into high gear during the day with temperatures climbing all the way up into the low 20s for an afternoon high as we slide into the warm sector of a system pushing into the north.

Sunday

An even hotter day is on tap for Sunday with the mercury springing up into the mid-20s for an afternoon high under beautiful blue skies and sunshine with just a bit of a late day breeze.

Work Week Outlook

Warm air sticks around into the beginning of the work week courtesy an upper ridge lingering over the area, which should keep daytime highs in the mid-20s with a few more clouds on Monday.

The next mix of systems is slated to slide in mid-to-late week, bringing with them clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and a decent chance of showers.

Bryan Mierau took the May 11 Your Saskatchewan photo at Little Manitou Lake:

