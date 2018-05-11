Canada
Royal Road Race to take place in Regina Saturday, May 12

More than 600 runners are expected to take part in the Royal Road Race on Saturday. The five - and 10 -kilometre races will be held entirely on the RCMP Training Academy course in Regina.

Organized by the Jaleta Pacers in partnership with the RCMP Academy, Depot Division, the Royal Road Race is held every year on Mother’s Day weekend to support the wellness and the sport of running. The race is now in its eighth year.

According to the website, the race is sold out and registration is now closed.

All proceeds raised at the race are donated to 34 Roland J Groome Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron and Kidsport Regina, two local charities that support youth in Saskatchewan.

The total prize money of $4,000 will be distributed among the top three finishers in the five- and 10-kilometre races. All finisher will receive a pair of Hillberg & Berk Sparkle Ball earrings. Additionally, the first mothers to finish the races will receive flowers and gifts.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness of Canada and Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana is expected to be at the Race.

For more details about this event, visit the Jaleta Pacers website.

