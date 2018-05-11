Edmontonians’ assistance results in 200 impaired driving charges in 2018

Edmonton police say its Curb the Danger program resulted in 200 motorists being charged with impaired driving during the first quarter of the year.

The program received 2,546 calls resulting in 204 impaired driving charges and 90 license suspensions.

During the same period last year, 2,779 calls were made to Curb the Danger resulting in 180 charges and 100 suspensions.

“Citizens have made more than 5,300 calls to police about possible impaired drivers in the first quarters of 2017 and 2018. It’s quite remarkable really,” program coordinator Barney Stevens said. “The vigilance from our community on impaired driving has been terrific.”

According to statistics released in 2016, Curb the Danger accounts for about 40 per cent of all impaired driving charges laid by police in Edmonton.

The program encourages citizens to report erratic drivers to police by calling 911 or 377 on their mobile devices. Police then attempt to quickly locate the driver.

The program has been in existence since 2006.