OPP identify body found near Vanastra as Laura Wigelsworth, 27

On Thursday, provincial police said a member of the public discovered a body near the roadway on Front Road, just north of 5th Avenue in Vanastra. Vanastra is a small town located just over an hour north of London.

Police have since identified the victim Laura Wigelsworth of Vanastra.

The 27-year-old was originally listed as missing after failing to return home from an evening walk on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to investigate the death they consider to be “suspicious in nature.”

An autopsy is scheduled to take place sometime on Friday, which will help officers determine the cause of death.

As a result of the investigation, Front Road remains closed between 5th Avenue in Vanastra and Huron Road (Highway 8).

Meantime, Wigelsworth’s older sister, Charyl Phillips, has launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to help pay for funeral arrangements.

On a post attached to the campaign, Phillips described Wigelsworth as “a sweet, fun, caring young mother.” The post goes on to explain that Wigelsworth had two children, along with the daughter of her fiance who she “lovingly brought into her home.”

Phillips added that Wigelsworth “spent a lot of her extra time helping her father who was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year.”

On the website, Phillips said that any leftover money will cover “final expenses” and “educational funds” for Wigelsworth’s children.

Huron County OPP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).