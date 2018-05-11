Body cam video shows man swimming in Oklahoma River allegedly to flee police

Two men have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Oklahoma City, but one of the men also faces a charge of eluding police after police say he jumped into the Oklahoma River as a method of escape.

Body cam video shows officers walking alongside the shore of the river as a suspect swims on his back down the river, shouting at the man multiple times while talking to dispatch.

The incident, which took place on May 7, occurred when an officer observed a black Chevrolet Tahoe travelling in front of him turning and changing lanes without signalling.

Police turned on their emergency lights to perform a traffic stop at about 7:45 p.m. local time.

After their lights were engaged, the stop turned into a pursuit as the vehicle increased speed. Officer Clinton Caswell says in a report provided to Global News that he observed the vehicle approaching the edge of a cliff that leads to the river and multiple items were tossed from the driver’s window.

The chase eventually ended when the vehicle came to a stop at a boat ramp leading into the river.

Travis Brown, identified by police in the report as a suspect, left the vehicle and entered the river “in an attempt to swim away and avoid capture.”

Jeremy Diel, also identified by police as a passenger in the vehicle, opened the door and with cover from a fellow officer, Diel was ordered to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Caswell monitored Brown as he floated in the water.

In the video, an unidentified officer can be heard speaking saying Brown was floating in the river and that he could “keep up with him on the rocks.” He shouts multiple times before asking dispatch to send officers to the other side of the river as well.

“He’s on the south side of the Equine Center. We need to get someone over on the other side of the river. He’s headed east. Should be pretty easy to keep up with him until he gets tired and swims to shore,” the officer says.

A few seconds later, the officer tells dispatch it appears Brown was getting tired and was swimming to shore.

“Come on, there you go,” the officer says.

As he waits for the man, Brown can be heard saying he “can’t make it” but keeps swimming.

The man slowly makes his way out of the water before police take his hand and pull him out of the water and arrest him.

According to the police report, a large amount of cash was found, as well as two bags that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Brown and Diel also had a large amount of money in their pockets.

Brown was arrested and faces charges of eluding an officer, aggravated trafficking of a CDS (meth) and possession of drug proceeds. Diel faces charges of aggravated trafficking of a CDS (meth) and possession of drug proceeds.