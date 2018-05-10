Police in Oklahoma use video of empty car hit by train to caution city

Police in Edmond, Okla., are using a video of an empty car being hit by a train last week as a way to caution residents about being around the train tracks in the community, saying people should be aware of when trains are moving through the city.

Video released by the department shows police pulling up to a train crossing on May 3 shortly before 2 a.m., reported by Oklahoma’s News 4, where a vehicle had become stuck on the train tracks.

A police report says 22-year-old Kevin Thompson called 911 to report his car had stalled on the tracks.

On arrival, Colby Couch, 22, is seen on camera walking away from the vehicle before walking out of frame of the dashboard camera though he told police he wasn’t sure if Thompson was still in the vehicle.

“I observed [Thompson] staggering just west of the railroad tracks walking towards my vehicle. I could hear the train coming from the south and the railroad bars began to come down,” Couch told News 4. “I yelled at him to get out of the way. I realized that the train was not stopping and was going to hit the stalled vehicle.”

Couch said he grabbed Thompson by the arm when he came up to his vehicle and told him to start running.

Moments later, the train moves into frame and hits the stalled vehicle, taking the car with it as it continues moving.

No one was injured in the incident, but police are using the video as a teaching moment.

“If you live in Edmond you know we have a lot of trains moving through day and night,” police said in a Facebook post. “We are sharing this video as a reminder of how dangerous it is to be around the train tracks and to always be aware when a train is coming.”

Police said on Facebook that the car was centred on the side of the tracks and the two men could not get it moved.

The two men were later taken into custody by police for public intoxication, with KOCO reporting Thompson was also arrested for a complaint of marijuana possession.