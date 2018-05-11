Cocaine, cash seized in Peterborough vehicle stop and raid of home

A Peterborough woman and two Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents face drug charges after police seized cocaine and cash following a vehicle stop and search of a home on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says as part of an ongoing investigation, officers on Thursday stopped a vehicle in a Lansdowne Street West parking lot and then executed a search warrant at a Stewart Street residence.

Four people in the vehicle were arrested but one was released unconditionally.

Police seized approximately 62.4 grams of suspected cocaine and $6,691 in cash.

Shelley Evelyn Deschamps, 45, of Chemong Road, Peterborough, is charged with cocaine possession. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Shakeem Anderson-Henry, 25, of Coronation Drive, Scarborough and a 17-year-old girl from North York are both charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. They are scheduled for court appearances on Friday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the teenage girl cannot be released.