Caesars Windsor, Unifor to resume bargaining Tuesday

WINDSOR, Ont. – The union representing striking workers at Caesars Windsor says the two sides will return to the bargaining table next Tuesday.

Unifor Local 444 says Caesars Windsor has reached out to the union and the talks will resume with a conciliator.

About 2,300 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting a tentative agreement.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Wages and working conditions are the key issues.

Caesars Windsor said this week that it was postponing all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May due to the strike.