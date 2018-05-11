Sports
May 11, 2018 9:12 am
Updated: May 11, 2018 9:33 am

Maple Leafs name Kyle Dubas as team’s new general manager

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.

Toronto Maple Leafs
A A

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.

It’s a promotion for the 32-year-old, who has been the team’s assistant GM since 2014.

READ MORE: Lou Lamoriello not returning as general manager of Toronto Maple Leafs

The club announced last week that Lou Lamoriello would be transitioning from general manager to a senior adviser role.

Dubas becomes the 17th GM in franchise history.

Before joining the Leafs, Dubas served as GM of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brendan Shanahan
General Manager
Kyle Dubas
Lou Lamoriello
Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs GM
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs GM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News