Maple Leafs name Kyle Dubas as team’s new general manager
A A
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.
It’s a promotion for the 32-year-old, who has been the team’s assistant GM since 2014.
READ MORE: Lou Lamoriello not returning as general manager of Toronto Maple Leafs
The club announced last week that Lou Lamoriello would be transitioning from general manager to a senior adviser role.
Dubas becomes the 17th GM in franchise history.
Before joining the Leafs, Dubas served as GM of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.