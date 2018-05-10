Man dead after workplace accident in Riverview

A man is dead following an incident on Deerwood Court in Riverview, N.B., on Thursday.

Codiac RCMP say officers were called to 27 Deerwood Court around 4 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man dead in the backyard.

Mounties say the incident involved a man who was hired to clear trees in the backyard of a home.

Emergency officials on scene in Riverview on Deerwood Court. Reports of a man electrocuted. Waiting for comment from RCMP. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/nyiW9K7ROG — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 10, 2018

Police aren’t releasing the cause of death at this time, and say they’re working closely to assist Worksafe NB with their investigation.

“We’re just conducting an investigation for now. There’s not much information at this point that we can share,” explained Michel Cyr, an investigations officer with Worksafe NB.

Resident Andrew Wright says the neighborhood is generally quiet.

“From my understanding a gentleman was trimming some trees and either came in contact with the lines or fell from the tree and hit the lines,” explains resident Andrew Wright. “Something like this could happen to anyone in any household.”

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.