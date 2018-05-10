Nova Scotia EMO’s alert test to undergo review after some miss the message

Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office (EMO) officials say Wednesday’s emergency test was expected to have some initial flaws, as it’s just the first phase of rolling out a new system.

Many people reported not receiving the alert, which in a real event would warn people of danger in their area.

EMO indicated issues such as missed texts are being identified and improved in the short term.

“We’re working with our partners to identify any gaps or things that need to be addressed and we’ll look into that further as the results of the tests are viewed,” explained Nova Scotia EMO executive director Paul Mason.

“I think this was a very important test,” Mason said. “Certainly there’s work to be done in refining the process in regard to wireless, and the carriers will work on that.”



Television and radio have traditionally been used in getting mass emergency alerts out to the public.

Mason said the fact that most people carry cellphones and the ability to target users in specific areas makes moving to a cellphone alert system a “much more effective form of warning the public of potential danger.”

“Wireless coming to the fore is a critical next step in the evolution of this platform.”

Derek Mombourquette, the minister responsible for EMO, commended the efforts of emergency officials and indicated his full confidence that the system will be strengthened going forward.

“(Wednesday) was a test of the technology and we’ll keep expanding on those tests to make sure that we cover all Nova Scotians,”

EMO is permitted to hold five tests annually. The earliest they could attempt another is in June. No decision has been made on when the next one will take place.

