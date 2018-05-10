5 things to do this weekend for Thursday May 10, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 10, 2018.

1 – ILLUSIVE: A Circus of Possibilities

May 10 – May 13

PNE Garden Auditorium

Circuswest.com

2 – Stone Soup Festival

May 12 12PM – 5PM

Britannia Community Services Centre

Britanniacentre.org

3 – Ruben’s Ruckus

May 12 10AM

Coquitlam Town Centre Park

rubensshoes.com

4 – Clayton Community Festival

May 12 11AM – 3PM

Hillcrest Village & Clayton Crossing Shopping Centre, Surrey

Surrey.ca

5 – Chilliwack’s Art of Wine Festival

May 12 7PM – 10PM

Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwackculturalcentre.ca