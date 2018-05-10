5 Things To Do

May 10, 2018 4:12 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday May 10, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province.

1 – ILLUSIVE: A Circus of Possibilities
May 10 – May 13
PNE Garden Auditorium
Circuswest.com

2 – Stone Soup Festival
May 12 12PM – 5PM
Britannia Community Services Centre
Britanniacentre.org

3 – Ruben’s Ruckus
May 12 10AM
Coquitlam Town Centre Park
rubensshoes.com

4 – Clayton Community Festival
May 12 11AM – 3PM
Hillcrest Village & Clayton Crossing Shopping Centre, Surrey
Surrey.ca

5 – Chilliwack’s Art of Wine Festival
May 12 7PM – 10PM
Chilliwack Cultural Centre
Chilliwackculturalcentre.ca

