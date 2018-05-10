Woman attacks ex’s new girlfriend with baseball bat: Kingston Police

According to Kingston police, a woman enraged with her ex took a bat to both his new girlfriend’s car and his father’s car on Wednesday.

Kingston Police say a 31-year-old local woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, and two counts of mischief.

READ MORE: Man punches officer in face after drunk driving on bike: Kingston Police

At 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say the new girlfriend drove to a mid-town residence to meet the man.

When she parked in front of the address, an unknown vehicle pulled up and the ex-girlfriend came out of the car with a baseball bat.

Police say the ex swung the bat at the new girlfriend’s driver side window, smashing through it and striking the victim in the elbow. The ex then left and police were called.

READ MORE: Woman with suspended license switches seats to avoid arrest: Kingston Police

Police say they learned that the accused had also allegedly smashed windows in a truck belonging to her ex’s father earlier in the day.

A half hour later, a patrol officer found the ex getting out of her car on Sutherland Drive. Although police say she was belligerent, she was arrested without incident.

Her bail hearing is set for Thursday.