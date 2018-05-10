Are you part of Generation Z? We want to hear from you

They’ve been described as the generation that doesn’t go out, doesn’t socialize and spends most of their time glued to their smartphones.

For the most part, generation Z is undefined, a cluster of tweens, teens and young adults raised in the generation of the internet. Past studies have shown their attitudes towards things like driving and sex differ from older generations, but it’s fair to say there is still much more to know about Gen Z.

Age ranges are also not written in stone: The New York Times has defined the generation between the ages of eight and 22, while Business Insider defines them between the ages of two and 20. Either way, the majority of this generation in 2018 are under 25 and in their teens.

“The world is certainly more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, which can lead parents to feel like they need to hold on and protect their children for as long as they can,” Dr. Jillian Roberts, a child psychologist for Family Sparks, told Global News in 2017 about the generation.

“With the onset of the technology revolution, teens are turning to their devices and video games for ‘virtual entertainment’ rather than seeking ‘real, in-person entertainment. I worry about the resulting reduction in in-person, human connection.”

In June, Global News and Corus Radio will launch a feature series dedicated to this generation and their attitudes toward topics like mental health, technology and dating. Not only do we want to define this generation in Canada, but also learn what they’re thinking and looking forward to.

