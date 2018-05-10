Weather
May 10, 2018 2:18 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 3:10 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: cloudy days give way to loads of sunshine

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The remainder of the work week will see cloudy skies, but the weekend is full of sunshine which extends into next week.

After a cooler work week, 20 degree heat is on the horizon this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

We can expect mainly cloudy skies for your Thursday with a bit of a breeze. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers developing later in the evening.

A high of 11 degrees is all that’s expected.

Rain is expected to roll into the Saskatoon area late Thursday into Friday

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies will start off the day, as temperatures will reach the mid-teens for a daytime high.

The clouds will eventually clear in the afternoon, giving way to clear conditions overnight Friday.

Clouds will clear Friday afternoon, giving way to lots of sunshine for the weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

There will be lots of sunny skies and heat for Mother’s Day weekend.

Saturday is shaping up to have a daytime high in the low 20s with clear skies and Sunday will also be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid-20s.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Faith McDonald took the May 10 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon:

Faith McDonald took the May 10 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon

Faith McDonald / Viewer Submitted

