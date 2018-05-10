Saskatoon weather outlook: cloudy days give way to loads of sunshine

After a cooler work week, 20 degree heat is on the horizon this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

We can expect mainly cloudy skies for your Thursday with a bit of a breeze. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers developing later in the evening.

A high of 11 degrees is all that’s expected.

A cloudy and cool start to your Thursday. It will stay that way for most of the day, as we reach our expected daytime high of 11 degrees. #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/URxUsanjif — Rebekah Lesko (@RLeskoGlobal) May 10, 2018

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies will start off the day, as temperatures will reach the mid-teens for a daytime high.

The clouds will eventually clear in the afternoon, giving way to clear conditions overnight Friday.

Weekend Outlook

There will be lots of sunny skies and heat for Mother’s Day weekend.

Saturday is shaping up to have a daytime high in the low 20s with clear skies and Sunday will also be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid-20s.

Faith McDonald took the May 10 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon:

