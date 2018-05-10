Saskatoon weather outlook: cloudy days give way to loads of sunshine
After a cooler work week, 20 degree heat is on the horizon this weekend.
Saskatoon Forecast
Thursday
We can expect mainly cloudy skies for your Thursday with a bit of a breeze. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers developing later in the evening.
A high of 11 degrees is all that’s expected.
Friday
Mostly cloudy skies will start off the day, as temperatures will reach the mid-teens for a daytime high.
The clouds will eventually clear in the afternoon, giving way to clear conditions overnight Friday.
Weekend Outlook
There will be lots of sunny skies and heat for Mother’s Day weekend.
Saturday is shaping up to have a daytime high in the low 20s with clear skies and Sunday will also be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid-20s.
Faith McDonald took the May 10 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon:
