Kingston residents protest outside MP’s office over Kinder Morgan project

Opposition against the Kinder Morgan Trans-Mountain pipeline continues to grow, reaching across the country to Kingston, Ont.

Wednesday, a small but vocal group of Kingston-area residents voiced their opposition to the project with a protest outside the local MP’s constituency office.

About 20 people waving signs and chanting took their protest against the Kinder Morgan project to Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen’s office on Wednesday evening.

The group is concerned that Gerretsen’s Liberal government will bail out the pipeline project, which will cost around $2 billion.

Emily Ferguson was there Wednesday evening. She is a member of 350 Kingston, a group that says they are committed to taking action on climate change.

“We don’t feel like that’s a good way to spend our money,” Ferguson said. “For a federal government that said they were going to take action on climate change, funding a pipeline that is directly tied to expansion of the tar sands doesn’t make any sense.”

The protestors said they feel there are better issues that the money could be spent on, such as providing clean water to Indigenous communities across the country.

Erica Anderson, a protester and Queen’s University graduate student, says she is also worried about meeting Canada’s Paris climate agreement goals. “The only way we can do that is if we took even a portion of that $2 billion and put it into other programs.”

Despite vocal opposition, a Nanos Research poll released earlier this week shows six in 10 Canadians want the project to proceed.

A reference case before the B.C. Court of Appeals has yet to be heard on whether that court believes the B.C. government has the right to block the pipeline.

