Wanted Kingston man arrested in trunk of car

Police say a Kingston man found in a trunk during a traffic stop is now facing numerous charges.

On May 6, just before 10 p.m., police say they saw a car turn left into a residence on Montreal Street without using the left hand signal.

The officers then stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger. Police say they realized that the two occupants were known to police, and they suspected there was a third person hiding in the vehicle.

When officers checked the car trunk, they found the accused, who was wanted on a breach of recognizance charge. As officers pulled the accused out of the trunk, police say he attempted to flee and then resisted arrest.

During a search of the accused and his backpack, officers say they found a large amount of money, a flip knife, brass knuckles, ammunition, an inoperable pistol, a Taser disguised as a flashlight, a whig, a paintball mask, quantities of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, and various drug paraphernalia items.

The man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition while prohibited, two counts of unlicenced possession of a prohibited weapon, resist arrest, and five counts of breach recognizance.