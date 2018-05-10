Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, speaks out for first time

Georgina Chapman is speaking for the first time about life since the story about her estranged husband Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct emerged.

The 42-year-old designer and actress spoke to Vogue about how she has dealt with the fallout from the accusations against Weinstein by many women in Hollywood of sexual harassment and assault.

Chapman said she hasn’t been out publicly since the news broke in October 2017.

“I was so humiliated and so broken . . . that . . . I, I, I . . . didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she said. “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

“I lost ten pounds in five days. I couldn’t keep food down,” she said of the days after the stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker dropped.

“My head was spinning,” Chapman recalled. “And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn’t make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here.”

Chapman maintained she is not looking for sympathy in her situation. “I don’t want to be viewed as a victim,” she explained, “because I don’t think I am. I am a woman in a s**t situation, but it’s not unique.”

She also described her marriage as a happy one and that she was “absolutely not” suspicious about his behaviour, particularly because his work had him travelling a lot as is. “And I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is.”

As for her plans now, Chapman said she is focused on her label. She also put a bid on a house on a farm in upstate New York.

“As soon as this happened, I had this crazy vision: I know what I need to do. I need to move to a farm upstate,” she explained. “My daughter loves riding; my son responds to animals. I need to build a farm.”