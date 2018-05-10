Entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer to preside over Quebec Liberal campaign

Well-known Quebec entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer will preside over the Quebec Liberal re-election campaign.

Taillefer confirmed a report in Montreal La Presse today, saying it wasn’t an easy decision to take on the chairman job, but one driven by what is at stake.

He says in the same tweet that he supports the progressive agenda put forth by the Liberals under Premier Philippe Couillard.

New @LiberalQuebec campaign president – @phcouillard says he does not have same responsibility as candidate to separate from businesses https://t.co/UTVuLZCtme — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 10, 2018

Taillefer takes over the job from former premier Daniel Johnson, who chaired the Liberal campaign during the 2014 election.

Just a few days ago, Taillefer ruled out running in the upcoming election, but said he would play a role.

He is managing partner of XPND Capital, a private equity firm, and sits on a number of boards of Montreal institutions.

Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 1.