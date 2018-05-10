Canada
May 10, 2018 9:58 am

Police searching for missing Orillia woman

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are searching for 55-year-old Deborah Robertson who went missing from Orillia on Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for a 55-year-old Orillia woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Deborah Robertson was last seen in Orillia at around 2 p.m. Police say she has been known to frequent Orillia, Barrie and Gravenhurst.

Robertson is described as approximately five-feet-four-inches tall with a thin build. She has light brown shoulder-length hair, and police say she might be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who has been in contact with Robertson is asked to please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

