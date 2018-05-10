Man found injured in vehicle with apparent gunshot wound dies in hospital
Toronto police say a man who was critically injured after being found with apparent gunshot wounds following a single-vehicle collision in the city’s west end has died in hospital.
Police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road just before noon on Monday to respond to a report that a vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
Authorities said the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre without vital signs where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The homicide squad has taken over the investigation.
