Ex-FBI director James Comey to speak about book at event in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former FBI head James Comey expanded on comments within his book "A Higher Loyalty," which compare President Donald Trump's leadership skills to those of a mob boss.

TORONTO – Former U.S. FBI director James Comey visits Toronto later today.

Among other things, Comey will discuss his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” at an event called Leaders and Icons.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Comey a year ago.

Reports indicate Trump was unhappy with the FBI investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A week before his dismissal, Comey had given details to the U.S. Senate about the probe into Russia’s alleged effort to sway the vote.

Comey will be interviewed by Canadian business executive Heather Reisman at today’s event.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

