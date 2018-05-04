James Comey defends FBI after Rudy Giuliani likened agents to Nazi ‘stormtroopers’

WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey says it’s “unacceptable” that Rudy Giuliani likened FBI agents who raided the office of President Donald Trump‘s lawyer to “stormtroopers.” The reference by Giuliani, Trump’s new lawyer, appeared to evoke Nazi soldiers.

Last month, the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan raided the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney.



Story continues below I know the New York FBI. There are no “stormtroopers” there; just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth. Our country would be better off if our leaders tried to be like them, rather than comparing them to Nazis. — James Comey (@Comey) May 3, 2018

Giuliani also said this week that Trump fired Comey because he wouldn’t say Trump wasn’t a target of the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Giuliani said the president felt treated worse than Hillary Clinton, who was publicly cleared of criminal wrongdoing in 2016.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani says Trump repaid Michael Cohen’s $130K payment to Stormy Daniels



Comey said the difference is that the Clinton investigation had been completed when she was cleared, but the Russia probe is ongoing.

Comey spoke Friday on CBS “This Morning.”