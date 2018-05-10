Politics
May 10, 2018 7:21 am

City prepares to excavate new portion of London landfill site before it’s full: report

By Reporter  980 CFPL

In it's current state, London's landfill has about 12 months waste disposal capacity left.

Before London’s dump starts to overflow, the city is preparing to approve the next phase.

A report from the city states that phase will cost about $4.4 million. Some of the cost is for a new collection system, but the majority goes to excavating hardened clay to create a new “cell.”

Right now the landfill south of London has eight cells. Each cell is 6.2 hectares, will create approximately 1.1 million cubed metres of dump space and, at the current rate, can hold about three and a half years of garbage.

Cell 8 only has about 12 months of waste disposal capacity left, the report stated.

Rather than an expansion, city officials say, the report is about filling what has already been approved.

Work is expected to start in June and wrap up by early fall. Funding for the project is from the federal gas tax reserve fund.

The report will be presented at the civic works committee meeting Tuesday.

