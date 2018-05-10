Bill Kelly: Platform details do matter in elections

It’s election time and we are awash in promises of better health care, dental plans, more subways and buses, cheaper hydro rates and pretty much whatever else we desire.

It all sounds wonderful, but we need to remember that those politicians will use our money to pay for those promises.

READ MORE: Party leaders to touch on health and education on Day 2 of Ontario election campaign

The Liberals and NDP have released detailed costing plans for their campaign promises; both plans raise some serious fiscal concerns, but at least the numbers are there for us to consider.

WATCH: Desire for change will drive Ontario election, but it’s unclear what kind of change voters will select

So far, the only explanation we have from Doug Ford is his paradoxical claim to find millions of dollars in efficiencies, without any job losses or cuts to programs.

Anyone who knows anything about government or business knows that finding efficiencies is a euphemism for job cuts or reduced service.

READ MORE: In top 10 election issues, Ontario voters don’t trust the Liberals: Ipsos poll

It’s the lingo of government and business these days, they don’t fire employees anymore, they use more sanitized wording like downsize, or restructure, or finding efficiencies.

Maybe the PCs have a better idea but we won’t know for sure unless they reveal a fully costed plan.

We’ve given a blank cheque to new governments in the past and it hasn’t worked out well; downloading costs to our property taxes, soaring hydro rates and bureaucratic mismanagement are just a few of the scars we bear for not doing our homework.

I hope we’re smarter this time around.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News