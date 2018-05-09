Grass fire shuts down train traffic near Yellowhead Highway

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Wednesday night it had deployed four vehicles to an active grass fire near the train tracks at 17 Street NE and 121 Avenue.

Two tankers, a pumper truck and an all-terrain vehicle were being used by firefighters at 9 p.m. to try and prevent the flames from jumping the train tracks towards Edmonton.

On the east side, Strathcona County crews are also battling the fire.

An Edmonton Fire spokesperson said train traffic in the area was shut down to give firefighters room to work.

