Fire
May 9, 2018 11:17 pm
Updated: May 9, 2018 11:19 pm

Grass fire shuts down train traffic near Yellowhead Highway

By Reporter  Global News

An Edmonton Fire Rescue truck.

File/Global News
A A

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Wednesday night it had deployed four vehicles to an active grass fire near the train tracks at 17 Street NE and 121 Avenue.

Two tankers, a pumper truck and an all-terrain vehicle were being used by firefighters at 9 p.m. to try and prevent the flames from jumping the train tracks towards Edmonton.

On the east side, Strathcona County crews are also battling the fire.

An Edmonton Fire spokesperson said train traffic in the area was shut down to give firefighters room to work.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta fires
CN Rail
CP Rail
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton grass fire
Strathcona County
Train Tracks
Yellowhead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News