B.C. Liberals call for Victoria-area MLAs to lose their $61-a-day per diem for meals

The B.C. Liberals are looking to see if the legislature has the appetite to get rid of free meals for Capital Regional District MLAs.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar introduced a private member’s bill on Wednesday that would eliminate the $61-a-day per diem that MLAs who live nearby the legislature can claim.

“If you are an MLA and you live in the Capital Regional District and you don’t qualify for the housing allowance you should not be able to qualify for the daily per diems for meals,” Milobar said.

“It’s something that is admittedly lower on the dollar scale but I think it’s something that is relatable for many British Columbians.”

The way it works now is that all British Columbians can claim a fixed cost for meals while the B.C. Legislature is sitting. MLAs are eligible for $61 for an entire day, $27 for breakfast only, $27 for lunch only and $36 for dinner only. If the meal costs less than the per diem amount, the politicians gets to pocket the difference.

The B.C. Liberals have added up the per diem numbers for the seven MLAs who live close to the legislature. MLA Lana Popham has not submitted any per diem claims, but Education Minister Rob Fleming has collected $1,462.50 for meals, Finance Minister Carole James has claimed $1,587 and Premier John Horgan has $1,684.50 in per diem money.

“If it is something that the member is interested in moving ahead they should bring it to the legislative management committee — that is where the discussions happen around changes and I am always happy to look at anything,” said James.

“If I work long days here and I have a meal, I charge for the meal.”

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has claimed $1,221 in per diems even though he could bring meals from his home in the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding. On Wednesday he went for lunch at Red Barn, a grocery store near the legislature, picking up an orange, a sandwich, a coconut water and almonds. The bill was about $14.

Weaver says the legislature has a policy and would be fine with changes. But that any change should more broadly reflect the living arrangements of all MLAs.

“Any Liberal MLA who is staying at a place with a kitchen inside, like the MLAs who have bought a place here with a kitchen, it should apply to them” Weaver said. “You can bring your lunch, sure, but I am going to miss dinner tonight because I have to stay here until nine and I had to get breakfast on the way today.”

The B.C. NDP provided numbers that show 13 Liberals MLAs own or rent in Victoria and an additional 11 Liberals make other arrangements and claim a flat rate of $1,000 per month, rather than stay in hotels.