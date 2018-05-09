Lumby opens emergency operation centre, issues evacuation alerts due to flooding threats
Rising creek levels in the Lumby area have prompted the village to activate its emergency operations centre.
The EOC is being operated out of the municipal office on Glencaird Street.
Evacuation alerts have been issued for several properties.
1879 Faulkner Avenue (Units 1 – 10)
1880 & 1894 Faulkner Avenue
2156 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 12)
2187 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 7)
2040 Shuswap – the residence only
1351 – 1965 Shuswap Avenue – businesses and residents
1650 – 1956 Vernon Street – businesses and residents
2006 – 2083 Heighway Crescent
2176 – 2362 Quesnel Road
2315 – 2351 Vale Avenue
1620 – 1807 Maple Street
1751 Glencaird Street (Units 1 – 54)
2061 – 2085 Industrial Avenue
1431 – 1480 Dyffryn Road
People living on these properties must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Pre-filled sandbags are available for pickup across from the Lumby Curling Club.
The Salmon Trail remains closed.
