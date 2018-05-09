RCMP arrest woman after homicide in Oxford House, Man.

A 30-year-old man is dead after an assault in Oxford House, Man. on Tuesday morning.

Officers received the report of an assault with a weapon at about 7:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to the nursing station and later died.

RCMP arrested and charged 30-year-old Margaret Chubb with second-degree murder.

Police said the two are known to each other.

Chubb is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

RCMP officers are continuing to investigate.