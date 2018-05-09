Winnipeg’s curbside giveaway weekend coming up May 12 to 13

Spring cleaning will be in full force throughout Winnipeg this weekend as the big curbside giveaway runs Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH: Save money by upcycling old furniture

People can participate in the city-wide initiative by leaving any reusable, yet unwanted belongings by their curbs or driveways, or by browsing items left in front of other people’s homes.

Items that can be left out include things such as furniture, toys, clothes, electronics and construction supplies.

If you are planning on giving away or picking up goods this weekend, there are some rules the city wants you to keep in mind:

Don’t take anything that isn’t clearly marked as “free.”

Make sure items are in good condition before you bring them home.

Extra materials that are left behind must be brought in from the curb by Sunday night.

Full details can be found on the city’s website.