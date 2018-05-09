Kinder Morgan protest takes to the water

There are more protests against the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion as demonstrators take to the water Wednesday.

Some protesters are in kayaks and at least two have attached themselves to a floating fence that surrounds the construction site.

This will prevent workers from entering the site on the water.

This protest comes a few days after a Global BC crews says they were threatened with violence at the Kinder Morgan protest site on Burnaby Mountain.

On Monday, reporter Jordan Armstrong tweeted an observation that an “anarchist element now wields more power at the once-friendly anti-Kinder Morgan camp in Burnaby.”

He said a news crew was “threatened with violence, accused of racism and told not to film” on public property when they were present at the camp, so they left.

Global BC later visited the camp again and was told to turn off its camera, even though the news crew was filming in a public place.

Demonstrators said they had put up signs saying: “no photos.”

One sign there said: “Take no photos of fire. Thank you.”

