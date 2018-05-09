Two women taken to hospital after being hit by train in Chilliwack

Two women have been taken to hospital near Chilliwack after being hit by a train.

It happened near Old Yale Road in the community of Rosedale around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A Canadian Pacific train travelling westbound on CN tracks near the Yale Street crossing struck the two women.

Patrick Waldron with CN Public Affairs says the two victims were taken to hospital.

One of the women had to be airlifted to hospital while the other appeared to have minor injuries.

There are unconfirmed reports they were hit by the train while trying to get their dog who ran on to the tracks.

It is also unclear what happened to the dog at this time.

Chilliwack RCMP is expected to release more information later today.