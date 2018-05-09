Chilliwack train tracks
May 9, 2018 11:38 am
Updated: May 9, 2018 1:05 pm

Two women taken to hospital after being hit by train in Chilliwack

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police on scene near the Chilliwack train tracks Tuesday night.

Shane MacKichan
A A

Two women have been taken to hospital near Chilliwack after being hit by a train.

It happened near Old Yale Road in the community of Rosedale around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A Canadian Pacific train travelling westbound on CN tracks near the Yale Street crossing struck the two women.

Patrick Waldron with CN Public Affairs says the two victims were taken to hospital.

One of the women had to be airlifted to hospital while the other appeared to have minor injuries.

There are unconfirmed reports they were hit by the train while trying to get their dog who ran on to the tracks.

READ MORE: Teenager driving a tractor hit by a train in Chilliwack

It is also unclear what happened to the dog at this time.

Chilliwack RCMP is expected to release more information later today.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chilliwack
Chilliwack RCMP
Chilliwack train
Chilliwack train tracks
CP Rail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News