Waterloo police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault investigation

Waterloo police have released a sketch of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a sexual assault alleged to have taken place in Kitchener on April 29.

A woman told police she had accepted a ride with a man she didn’t know while walking on King Street near Francis Street South. She told police she was then driven to a spot on Brybeck Crescent where the man sexually assaulted her.

She was able to get away before calling police.

The suspect is described as being around 46 to 50 years old, five-feet-eight-inches tall, thin with a bald or shaved head. He was driving a late-model a black four-door pickup truck with running boards.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.