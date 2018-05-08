Pedestrians, cyclists to take over Camillien-Houde Way, Monk Boulevard some Sunday mornings

In an effort to promote active transit by foot and bike, the City of Montreal has announced that two major streets will be closed to car traffic some weekend mornings starting this month until the fall.

As part of the Cyclovias event, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to take over Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal and Monk Boulevard in the Southwest borough on some Sunday mornings.

“The Cyclovias encourage not only the practice of physical activities and healthy life habits, they are extraordinary occasions for Montrealers to take back their streets and their city,” Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted.

The Plante administration is also doubling its funding for the Cyclovias program.

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of the city closing the portion of Camillien-Houde Way from Smith House to Beaver Lake to traffic from June until Oct. 31.

Camillien-Houde Way will be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists during the morning on the following dates:

May 20

June 17

July 15

Aug. 19

Sept. 16

Oct. 7

Monk Boulevard will be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists during the morning on the following dates: